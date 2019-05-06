12 baby turtles from an endangered species were found in Mid-Michigan and you can help name them.
While working on a pipeline project in Saginaw County, a crew from Consumers Energy found three adult Blanding Turtles and 12 Blanding Turtle eggs in a wetland.
The adults were released back in September but as part of Consumers Energy’s reptile and amphibian rescue and relocation effort, the eggs were given to a herpetologist who incubated the eggs.
The baby turtles were able to put on weight and grow without the threat of predators.
As temperatures rise, the turtles are ready to be released.
Consumers Energy will be releasing the turtles on May 16 near where they were found.
First, Consumers is asking for help naming the 12 baby turtles. You can leave your suggestions for names on their Facebook page.
