A dozen rare turtles have been released into their natural habitat thanks to mindful pipeline crews.
12 blanding turtle eggs and three adult blanding turtles, an endangered species, were found in a wetland while a Consumers Energy crew was working on a pipeline project.
The turtles and the eggs were given to consumer’s herpetologist. The adults were released last fall but the eggs were incubated over the winter.
The eggs hatched and Thursday the baby turtles were released into a wetland area in Saginaw.
The herpetologist and officials from Consumers Energy gathered to help release the little turtles.
