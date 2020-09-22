DTE Energy and Consumers Energy are working to bring more charging stations for electric vehicles.
Six energy companies will work to construct a network of fast-charging stations across the Midwest to make long-distance drives with electric vehicles more accessible.
Automotive industry watchers believe the lack of convenient fast-charging stations has stopped some drivers from buying an electric vehicle.
The two Michigan energy companies are pledging to help solve this challenge.
”Consumers Energy is committed to building the backbone of the charging network for electric vehicles across Michigan,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president for customer experience. “We know we can play an important role in charging the growth of EVs in our state and region, and know that will be good for Michigan’s economy, our communities and the environment.”
“DTE has a significant role to play in helping make EVs a viable option for many,” said Trevor Lauer, president and chief operating officer, DTE Electric. “This pledge, along with the rebates we offer for EV chargers installed at homes and businesses, shows DTE is committed to a future of more environmentally-friendly transportation.”
In 2019, DTE Energy introduced its Charging Forward program, which offers incentives for business customers to install, own, and operate Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC) along major highway corridors in southeast Michigan.
Currently, eight fast chargers are in Ann Arbor, Troy, and Northville, with more than 40 additional DCFCs in development across DTE’s service area.
Consumers Energy’s PowerMiDrive program offers rebates to customers for electric vehicle chargers at homes, workplaces, and in public locations.
Fast charging locations have been placed in Cadillac, Gaylord, Marshall, Big Rapids, and Saugatuck.
The company plans to put in 30 more by next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.