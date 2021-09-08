Energy providers are working to turn the lights back on after severe storms slammed mid-Michigan.
Tens of thousands lost power after torrential rain, quarter sized hail and whipping winds swept through the state.
The loss of power last night also leading to collisions and close calls Wednesday morning on the road.
In a crash on State and Center in Saginaw, a car didn't stop at the darkened light. Fortunately, all involved are ok.
"We had a very busy evening and night,” said Donald Pussehl, the Saginaw Township police chief. "Motorists should be very observant of their driving, especially if they're not familiar with the area, always be looking to see if potentially it is an intersection with a traffic signal."
Pussehl said his department responded to six traffic crashes due to power outages.
He reminded drivers to stop and yield if the light is out.
The chief said it's no longer procedure to put out temporary stop signs or stop lights if the permanent one is out, which means it's up to motorists to stay safe.
According to Consumers Energy, about 80 thousand customers were impacted by the severe weather.
"We've got more than one thousand one hundred employees, contractors working on that, including crews from Alabama and Ohio who are working on the system now. We also have crews from Indiana who are on their way and will be working, making repairs on our system later today,” said Terry DeDoes, from Consumers Energy.
This summer has been abnormally busy for the utility.
"it's unusual to see the storms coming at the rate that they've been coming in the last three or four weeks. It seems like the last month mother nature has not wanted to take a rest and that means neither can we. We're out there working sixteen hour shifts around the clock,” DeDoes said.
So far, Consumers has restored about two-thirds of the outages.
It expects most lights to be back on Wednesday night and nearly all by Thursday.
