“I firmly believe that had she not said anything, this would have been a non-event,” Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy explained, talking about Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Benson is banning open carry in polling places, clerk’s offices, and absent voter counting boards.
Benson’s office said that open carry of a firearm at a place where people are voting can cause voter intimidation and therefore is not allowable.
But Murphy says Benson’s action is a directive, not a law, and is therefore not enforceable.
“There are laws against intimidation, no question about it. Those will be enforced. I never said that my office wasn’t going to enforce those. What I did say that if somebody open carries to the poll, there’s no law that’s being broken there,” Murphy explained.
Meanwhile, Matt Saxton, Executive Director of the Michigan Sheriff’s Association, says sheriff’s offices across the state will make sure voters have a safe experience at the polls.
“All 83 sheriffs will work closely with the county clerks, as well as local clerks, to ensure that every person in their community has an opportunity to exercise their right to vote.”
State Attorney General Dana Nessel has said that the Michigan State Police will enforce Benson’s ban. For his part, Murphy doesn’t think so.
“A, it’s impossible because they don’t have that many troopers. And B, it’s impossible to enforce a directive,” Murphy explained.
But he wants to make it clear that his office will not allow voter intimidation at the polls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.