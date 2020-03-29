Walbro is a global market leader in engine management and fuel systems.
In fact, it's the largest manufacturer of carburetors in the world. The company has a plant in Cass City that's pivoting from making mechanical parts to personal protective equipment.
"This is definitely an effort to replace some of that last workforce, keep people employed and try to help the community too," said Brad Roche, Engineering Manager for the company.
Roche said in just over a week, Walbro has developed an aersol shield that helps protect medical professionals from patients who have COVID-19.
The shield weighs only 3.5 pounds. The company says it's durable, scratch resistant and can be cleaned with bleach, alcohols, disinfectants or soap.
"The team is proud that we've answered the call to try to help," said Roche. "We believe the doctors and the nurses are the soldiers on the front lines."
Walbro has already distributed a limited number of prototypes of the shield to hospitals across Michigan, and this week, more are on the way.
The company will soon ramp up production of the shields into the thousands and those will be distributed throughout the United States.
"We've got a long way to go to make that a better tool, make it cheaper, make it have more protection for doctors and nurses, but we're pretty proud of what the team has accomplished," said Roche.
Roche said that typically when they start a development project like this, it would take about six months from concept to the first prototype tool being made.
Employees at Walbro have been working overtime and the aerosol shield went from an idea to finished product in just eight days.
