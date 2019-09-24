An auto engineer has pleaded not guilty in an alleged scheme to fool regulators about the amount of engine pollution emitted from more than 100,000 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles.
Emanuele Palma entered the plea through his lawyer during a hearing Tuesday in a Detroit federal court. He was a manager until June 2016 at an engine company owned by Fiat Chrysler.
Prosecutors allege that Palma rigged the software in a total of more than 100,000 diesel-powered Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500 trucks so that they would perform differently during emissions testing than on the road.
The judge rejected prosecutors' request that Palma, a native of Italy, be forced to wear an electronic monitoring device to keep track of him while he's free on bond.
