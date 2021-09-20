A trifecta of construction projects happening all at once at three different spots along the Tittabawassee river in Saginaw County. Lots of orange can be found on Freeland, Tittabawassee, and State roads.
Dan Armentrout is the director of engineering for the Saginaw County road commission.
“I have a lot of friends and family that live in the Freeland area. They're texting me and they're calling me and 'hey what's going on?'" Armentrout said. "This wasn't intentional to do all of them at the same time. Certainly, we try to spread them out but we're running out of summer and we need to get it done."
That's because these locations sustained significant damage in the historic 2020 flood. Armentrout said the need for repairs is urgent. He said the timing of when funding for the projects became available coupled with the changing of the seasons is unfortunate.
"This is stuff that we need to do now. We can't wait any longer and we're lucky that we haven't had a problem between then and now,” Armentrout said.
Armentrout has heard from a lot of motorists. Those TV5 spoke with didn't mind the construction but acknowledged that driving around here can be a challenge.
"Just a lot of detours and stuff,” one motorist said.
"Sometimes it's a little bit of a pain. You really got to plan for some extra time,” another motorist said.
For his part Armentrout empathizes with the residents, but he wants to avoid more road closures in the future.
"The longer we wait it could create a scenario where it's even worse,” Armentrout said.
Armentrout said he expects traffic in this area to return to normal in about two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.