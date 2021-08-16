Attending a concert in the U.S. may soon require more than a ticket.
Entertainment companies like Live Nation and AEG Presents are now requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for concertgoers.
"I don't think it's unusual. I think every promoter that does shows, and artists is coming up with their policies that they want to maintain,” said Jon Block, general manager of the Dow Event Center and Huntington Event Park.
Block said he is not surprised to see promoters like AEG Presents requiring proof of full covid vaccination for concertgoers and event staff by Oct. 1. Block said the covid safety protocols in place at the Dow will be determined by the promoter that puts on the event.
“When they bring shows here, they lease the facility and they set the rules that we have to live by and we are responsible for maintaining those rules,” Block said.
Meanwhile, another mid-Michigan venue is taking a different approach.
"We have not discussed taking those steps,” said Mike Bean, CEO of Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises.
Bean owns both the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort and the Soaring Eagles Landing Casino. He said with vaccines readily available, safety is up to each individual.
“We’re very much about personal choice. We entertain you know, primarily adults who have that ability to make those choices,” Bean said.
Earlier this month, TV5 reported six people who attended the Miranda Lambert concert at Soaring Eagle in July tested positive for covid.
“There are 13,000 people there and I think the number reported were four. The coronavirus continues to have a presence. But again, that information is available, and folks can make personal choices based upon that,” Bean said.
Bean said their policies are always being reviewed.
As for Block, he wants guests to know the covid safety protocols established for a particular show--including proof of vaccination or a negative test will be enforced.
“If you have an issue please rationally explain it. Ask for a supervisor. We will be happy to talk to you. But understand that we're living in rules and in a time where rules are being made that we don't necessarily have the right to change,” Block said.
In Genesee County, all Flint Institute of Music venues will continue to follow the reopening plan and guidance from MDHHS, according to a statement from the organization.
"It is also our policy to adhere to the national safety requirements set forth by our various employee, stage and Actors’ Equity Association unions. We’re open and ready to bring exciting performances back to the mid-Michigan region. Right now, we have no indication that anything we’ve scheduled is being canceled. This is always subject to change based on these organizations’ decisions and those of MDHHS, however," said Rodney Lontine, the CEO.
(1) comment
"But understand that we're living in rules and in a time where rules are being made that we don't necessarily have the right to change"
What? lol
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.