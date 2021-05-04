During the pandemic, the curtain fell on a night on the town to enjoy live entertainment. But even as restrictions are lifted, it's unclear when and how the show will go on.
"A lot of dead space, a lot of things not happening," said Mike Bacigalupo, chairman of the Bay City Downtown Management board.
"Frustration and uncertainty," said Jon Block, with the Dow Event Center.
It's been a tough year for entertainment venues.
"Until recently, there were no metrics to reopening. Now, at least there's metrics of some sort," Block said.
Block said holding events at the allotted capacity of under 20 percent is barely enough.
"Most of those events don't make money until they're at 75 percent capacity. The loss of revenue is huge," Block said.
It is a similar story with Bacigalupo and the Bay City Downtown Management.
"If you can't sell tickets and you can't sell concession stand items, you can't make money," Bacigalupo said.
Construction of the New World Friendship Shell was completed last October, but the space hasn't seen an event since September 2019.
"I don't think that we are ever going to make up the loss that we had. We just need to go forward," Bacigalupo said.
Going forward, he is hopeful enough people will be vaccinated.
"If we get enough people vaccinated then we can open up and not have to wear masks anymore and be able to see smiling faces," Bacigalupo said.
According to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, capacity limits are lifted once 65 percent of Michiganders are vaccinated, plus two weeks.
