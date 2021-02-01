Restaurants are now limited to 25 percent capacity indoors, but roughly 40 percent of establishments statewide are choosing not to reopen, saying it's just not sustainable.
But restaurants were not the only businesses that saw changes on Monday. Entertainment venues can now offer concessions once again.
Local owners hope this will provide a boost in business.
"It's pretty emotional,” said Wendy Sebert, owner of Candlelite Sports. “It's terrifying on some aspects because we haven't even been open long enough to say that we've survived a first successful year because we've been closed more than we've been open."
Sebert said being able to serve concessions has been a long time coming and opening their doors without it, has been difficult.
"It's cost us money, to be honest with you,” she said. “I mean, we don't make any money off of bowling at all."
Still, she kept her doors open because of her love for what she does.
"I don't want to close. My heart is here," Sebert said.
Bowling alleys aren't the only entertainment venue that's now allowed to serve up concessions.
The owner of the Vassar Theatre said he's glad movie goers can finally ditch the microwave popcorn.
"We're very excited,” Andreas Fuchs said. “I said yesterday, we're popping with joy. You have the big popper; it sure beats the microwave popcorn."
Like bowling, concessions are where movie theaters make the majority of their money.
"Popcorn and pop and concessions are certainly very important for the bottom line,” Fuchs said. “They're more important frankly than the films."
Both Sebert and Fuchs say they're committed to following the MDHHS guidelines because keeping their doors open relies on it.
