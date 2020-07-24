The entire Michigan State University football team and staff are in quarantine after two people tested positive for COVID-19.
MSU Athletic Department announced Friday a player and a second staff member of the football team has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The positive results have forced the entire team, players and staff into a 14-day quarantine.
MSU has designated specific areas of campus for people to quarantine.
All student-athletes will be retested before being cleared to continue workouts.
