Environmental groups in Illinois and Indiana are suing in hopes of forcing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to complete a review that could designate lake sturgeon as a federally endangered species.
Lake sturgeon are prehistoric fish that have been reduced to extremely low levels by pollution, overfishing and habitat destruction.
A federal designation means more protections.
The Herald-Times reports the groups filing last month's federal complaint in Chicago include Fishable Indiana Streams for Hoosiers.
Federal officials say there's "substantial information" on threats to lake sturgeon, but the lawsuit says they didn't meet a deadline to make the determination.
