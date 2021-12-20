The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $1 billion investment to clear the backlog of 49 previously unfunded superfund sites and speed up cleaning at dozens of other sites across the country.
Many of these sites were part of a backlog of hazardous waste sites awaiting funding. Four Michigan superfund sites received funding, including the Velsicol burn pit in St. Louis.
“Many Michigan families and local communities have been waiting way too many years to have toxic Superfund sites cleaned up in their own backyards. The recently passed infrastructure bill is going to finally make the cleanup of these sites a reality in Charlevoix, Mancelona, St. Louis and St. Clair Shores,” Senator Debbie Stabenow said. “These are the kind of investments that will help strengthen our local economies and keep our families safe for generations to come.”
Infrastructure funds will be used to clean up contamination in the former burn pit boundaries, including treating the source materials posing the highest threat, excavating ash piles, and hooking up several nearby residences to the municipal water supply as a precautionary measure, the EPA said.
The one-acre treatment area is in the middle of an out-of-bounds area of a public golf course. The cleanup plan also includes excavating and disposing of an ash pile leftover from former operations at the site. When the source area is cleaned, the EPA will evaluate the groundwater and create a plan to address the contamination.
“Contaminated sites across Michigan not only pose serious environmental and human health dangers for residents and families – but they also inhibit economic growth for businesses and communities,” Senator Gary Peters said. “That’s why I was proud to help pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law – which includes important resources to help remediate contaminated sites in our state. I applaud the EPA for using these funds to take critical action and help Michiganders and our communities.”
Clean-up efforts including the remedial investigation/feasibility study and remedial designs have been funded by the EPA and the state of Michigan. Velsicol Chemical filed for bankruptcy and does not have the funding to clean up the site.
The $1 billion investment is the first wave of funding from the $3.5 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help clean up polluted superfund sites in communities. The backlog of previously unfunded sites are in 24 states and territories and all 10 EPA regions.
