The federal Environmental Protection Agency has collected roughly 11,000 gallons of water from a contaminated industrial site in suburban Detroit.
The Royal Oak Tribune reports groundwater and soil samples were taken Friday from Electro-Plating Services in Madison Heights.
Environmental officials began looking at the site after a yellow-green substance seeped onto Interstate 696.
Officials say test results will evaluate the contamination. Electro-Plating Services was shut down by regulators in 2016 due to mismanagement of industrial waste.
State officials have said the site posed no risk to drinking water and there was a low risk for the migration of contaminates off site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.