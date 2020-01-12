A Michigan agency says federal testing found uranium, lead and several chemicals at the site where construction material spilled into the Detroit River last year.
The Detroit News reports the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Thursday said that the EPA's soil and water testing at Detroit Bulk Storage detected "many heavy metals including uranium."
The state agency says lead in just one soil sample surpassed EPA removal management levels. Revere Dock and the storage site's officials did not respond to requests for comment.
EPA representatives could not be reached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.