The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a major overhaul of rules on lead contamination in drinking water, including tightening testing requirements at the nation's schools and day care centers.
But critics say another change would give utilities decades more to fully replace lead pipes in water systems with high lead.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler on Thursday announced the proposed changes to controls on lead contamination in drinking water systems.
The EPA called it the biggest rule overhaul since the 1990s for lead water pipes, which can leach toxins into water and poison children. The changes would follow lead crises in Flint, Michigan; Newark, New Jersey; and elsewhere.
Proposals include requiring water suppliers to test for lead at schools and day care centers.
Congressman Dan Kildee issued the following statement on the issue:
“The Trump Administration’s new Lead and Copper Rule is a step backwards and a slap in the face to the children in Flint. The President’s new rule weakens already inadequate protections and fails to protect public health.
We know there is no safe level of lead in water and we need to remove all lead service lines in our communities to protect families and children. Yet, President Trump’s dangerous rule allows lead lines to remain in communities, even after high levels of lead have been found in drinking water. Additionally, the Trump Administration’s rule does not lower the action level for lead, which is already too high.
We need urgent action and bold investments to rebuild America’s water infrastructure, not weakened policies that fail to protect the health and safety of our citizens. The Flint water crisis should have taught policymakers at all levels of government that we must get serious about removing lead from our water systems. Yet the President’s policies have continuously put special corporate interests ahead of public health.”
