The Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing Flint's water system as work continues to replace the city's water lines.
The agency came together with city officials on Dec. 7 to update the public on the project.
"The drinking water system in Flint, I think can be said is in better shape now than it's ever been," said Kurt Thiede, with the EPA.
During a virtual press conference, Thiede said the Vehicle City is on the path to recovery from the manmade water crisis.
"The most critical issues that first led to EPA issuing an emergency enforcement order under the safe drinking water act have been resolved,” Thiede said. “And soon the remaining items will be completed in marking the end of what has been a rather dark and challenging time for your community."
The EPA said Flint is nearly finished with its $100 million project to replace water service lines and making significant upgrades to the water system.
Meanwhile, Delta College is partnering with Flint Community Schools and the EPA to develop a program to get high school students on a path to a potential career at the fFint public water system.
"We're very pleased to be a part of this effort and to be a part of the long-term solution to provide safe drinking water for all of Michigan's citizens," Delta College President Jean Goodnow said.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he's pleased with the progress made, but more work needs to be done.
"There is still a crisis in confidence and that's not going to be resolved overnight,” Neeley said. “And we have work to do and we are moving forward in a progressive way in partnership with the EPA, EGLE, and our educational institutions to make sure that people can believe once again in our water system."
