In light of the current surge of COVID-19 throughout Michigan, the state health department has extended its current restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, entertainment venues and more for another month.
In addition to the extension, the MDHHS added a new requirement for young children. Children ages 2 to 4 must make a good-faith effort to wear a mask when inside a childcare facility or at camp.
“It’s going to be another obstacle, a little bit of a challenge with the younger children,” said Christy Ferguson, co-owner of Ms. C and T’s Learning Place in Saginaw.
Ferguson said she will use positive reinforcement to encourage compliance.
“Explaining to them the reason why we have to have the masks and letting them know it’s not something scary. We’re going to make it educational and fun. We’re going to be using dolls and stuffed animals to so they can see what it looks like. And allow them to put the masks on some of the stuffed animals. We got some projects lined up. We’re going to let them decorate their masks with stickers and some favorite characters. So we’ll have a little station every day and throughout the day as needed that they can redecorate their masks, which are going to be all disposable. We’re providing appropriate size masks for their comfort,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson also plans to reach out to the families she serves to offer help to adhere to the new requirements that take effect on April 26.
“We’re going to provide support to our families to encourage consistency so it’s no something that is like, ‘oh, when I go to daycare or I go to preschool I have to wear the mask.’ It will become part of their everyday routine,” Ferguson said.
While the new epidemic order takes effect Monday, April 19, the mask requirement for young children doesn’t become active until April 26.
