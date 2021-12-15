According to the Genesee County Health Department, two people have tested positive for the Omicron variant less than a week after the variant was first detected in Michigan.
A Flint epidemiologist has confirmed she was diagnosed with Omicron.
“If I had been masked at that reception, the chances of me contracting COVID-19 would have been substantially lower,” said Dr. Debra Furr-Holden.
Furr-Holden became a victim of what ended up being a super-spreader event for the Omicron variant. A Dean of Public Health Integration for Michigan State University, she was among the guests at a Wisconsin wedding in late November for one of her former medical students.
Most people there were medical experts and vaccinated.
“I took on a risk because I assumed a certain level of protection because the guests were vaccinated, many were boosted, many of us had negative COVID-19 tests before the event,” Furr-Holden said.
Furr-Holden said many people wore masks and kept their distance during the wedding. That changed when the reception began.
“People came in masked but as the event went on people removed their masked,” Furr-Holden said.
Three days later she tested positive.
“I had a scratchy throat and a headache, and I noticed while I was washing dishes, I got really tired,” Furr-Holden said.
The virus spread to her daughter.
“She has not been as fortunate as me she seems to now have some lingering symptoms and some other conditions that have been exacerbated,” Furr-Holden said.
She and her daughter have since tested negative, but she said Wednesday her daughter had to go to the emergency room with swollen arms and hands.
“We’re still trying to figure out if those other concerns are just coincidence with her covid infection or casually related to her covid infection,” Furr-Holden said.
She said her story should serve as a cautionary tale that vaccinated people should not let their guard down.
“I underestimated the risks and I put myself and others in harm’s way,” Furr-Holden said.
