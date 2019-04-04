The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed four Equines Strangle cases reported in Saginaw and Clare counties.
A 9-year-old quarter horse mare had clinical signs of coughing and difficulty swallowing, which was confirmed in Saginaw County on Feb. 22.
One location in Clare County had three horses with strangles. A quarter horse mare had clinical signs, reported on March 25.
With 30 horses at the facility, nine others showed clinical signs similar to strangles but were not tested.
These horses were exposed to a strangles-positive horse about 45 days ago.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said equine strangles is a very common disease in horses.
