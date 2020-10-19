Eric Trump will be visiting Michigan again for two “Make America Great Again” events on Tuesday.
Trump will be in Lansing at Schlegel Sand & Gravel, located at 16527 Wood Rd., at 1:30 p.m.
Then he’ll be in Willis at Darling Farms, located at 13750 Palmer Rd., at 6:30 p.m.
