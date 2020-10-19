Eric Trump

Eric Trump and his wife Lara attend the opening Trump Turnberry's new golf course the King Robert The Bruce course on June 28, 2017 in Turnberry, Scotland.

 (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Eric Trump will be visiting Michigan again for two “Make America Great Again” events on Tuesday.

Trump will be in Lansing at Schlegel Sand & Gravel, located at 16527 Wood Rd., at 1:30 p.m.

Then he’ll be in Willis at Darling Farms, located at 13750 Palmer Rd., at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.