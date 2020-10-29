Eric Trump will be hosting two “Make America Great Again!” events in Michigan on Thursday.
He’ll be at the Hope Sports Complex, located at 5801 N. Aurelius Rd., in Lansing, at 2:30 p.m.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
To register for a ticket, click here.
Trump will then head to the ResLife Church, located at 5100 Ivanrest Ave. in Grandville, at 6 p.m.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
To register for a ticket, click here.
With the election only days away, presidential candidates and other campaign members will be making multiple stops in the state this week.
Be sure to stay with TV5 for coverage of their visits to Michigan.
