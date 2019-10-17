Some homeowners on Lake Michigan say ongoing storms are threatening their homes.
As another fall rain storm hits, a lane along the lakeshore is rapidly disappearing.
“We’re lucky I’m back there quite a ways, but if this continues, yeah, we’re concerned,” said homeowner Paul Griffeth.
Griffeth has lived along the Grand Have lakeshore for the past four years.
He says he’s lost so much beachfront he’s had to tear up all the planks of wood that were once a deck leading to the water.
“I just took that up, what three days ago, and look, it’s already up to this one. I’m gonna have to take this one up too.”
Now the walkway leads to a steep drop-off.
Homeowners worry it’s only a matter of time before the water claims an area home.
And when asked what he’s going to do if the water gets closer to the steps, Griffeth says, “Pray! I mean, really, it’s just getting closer and closer.”
Right next door, some homeowners are more at risk than the Griffeth family.
Video from the 80s shows homes near this neighborhood when facing similar conditions. Some of the homes fell in.
Many homeowners are now working against Mother Nature, putting up seawalls and sandbags.
“Down there they put big sandbags out, they only did that about two or three weeks ago,” Griffeth said.
But they say much of the battle is out of their hands.
"There was probably ten or twelve feet of dune grass and beach between the bags and water before they put them in. I mean it's unbelievable how much it's gone in the last week or two."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.