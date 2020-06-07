ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) - A city council member in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has apologized for jokingly suggesting shooting demonstrators who commit violence or vandalism during a July 4th celebration.
Escanaba Council Member Ralph Blasier made the remarks during a Thursday council meeting, reading from a statement saying those who threw objects at police, shot anyone or set fires "will be shot in both legs and be left lying there till dawn" when they'll "need to crawl to the hospital."
The (Escanaba) Daily Press reports Blasier apologized Friday calling it a "failed attempt at humor."
The comment comes amidst demonstrations after George Floyd's death.
