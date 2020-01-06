Due to strong winds, an escort is required for high profile vehicles crossing the Mackinac Bridge.
High profile vehicles include pickup trucks with campers, cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof, Ryder of U-Haul trucks, any vehicle pulling a boat, semi-tractors with enclosed trailers, and all trailers with side walls more than two feet in height.
High profile vehicles must be escorted across the bridge, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.
In addition, motorists are asked to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop.
Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions on how and when to cross the bridge.
