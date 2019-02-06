Genesee County students interested in oral health careers can participate in an essay contest for scholarships.
Genesee Health Plan (GHP) is looking for entries in its annual Health Heritage Essay Contest focused on dental health.
GHP is partnering with the Delta Dental Foundation of Michigan to co-sponsor the contest and is looking for essays about family health history.
“Knowing your family health history is a key part of prevention and living a healthy life,” said Jim Milanowski, president and CEO of GHP, adding that the partnership with Delta Dental will help students see the connection between oral and physical health.
Before writing their essays, students are encouraged to interview family members to get a clear picture of health history. Essays should also include the student’s own plans for personal health.
“Good oral health is closely linked to overall health,” said Teri Battaglieri, Executive Director of the Delta Dental Foundation. “That’s why having students reflect and learn about their oral health history and taking care of their teeth and mouths is so important.”
First-place winners from middle/junior high school and high school will be invited to read an excerpt from their essay at the Genesee Health Plan Health Care Hall of Fame Awards Dinner on April 12th.
More information, including essay guidelines and prizes can be found by clicking here.
Submissions are due before Friday, March 22nd.
