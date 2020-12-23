President Donald Trump released a video late Tuesday night asking Congress to make big changes to a massive spending package and the COVID-19 relief plan.
But changing the deal at this hour could put the entire bill at jeopardy.
Trump wants lawmakers to increase the direct $600 payouts to Americans.
"$600 is kind of a joke, to be honest," said Bonnie Ososki, an essential worker.
Ososki has been keeping her family afloat since her husband was laid off last month. She said the recently approved COVID-19 relief bill isn't cutting it.
“$600 dollars doesn’t even pay for your mortgage," she said. "People are going to have to choose whether they're going to feed their family or if they're going to put a roof over their head. It's just sad."
For her, it is choosing between the Consumers bill and Christmas.
“I’ve been struggling with Christmas for my kids, paying the bills at the same time, putting food on our table,” Ososki said.
On Dec. 22, Trump posted a video on Twitter demanding Congress to revise the recently passed COVID-19 legislation.
“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” Trump said.
Trump also complained the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries and not enough to Americans.
“I completely agree with that. We should be taking care of our own people first, and then if there’s money left after that, I would say allocate it to the other people that are in need,” Ososki said.
Ososki said an increased stimulus check would help her family tremendously, but $600 will not help much.
“Pay bills. I mean that’s really going to pay for my Consumers bill, which is about $300 and my car note. After that, I still struggle,” Ososki said.
