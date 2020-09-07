Essential workers in Flint were treated to lunch Monday in honor of Labor Day.
"It's an absolute honor. It's a privilege to be in this position and to be able to celebrate our essential workers," Asa Zuccaro said.
Zuccaro is the executive director at the Latinx Technology and Community Center in Flint. That's where a drive through event to celebrate essential workers took place this afternoon.
Volunteers treated essential workers to some lunch, while at the same time, making sure all who showed up are counted in the census and registered to vote.
"We partnered with Fish and Chicken Land, so we got the best fried chicken and fried fish and catfish,” Zuccaro said. “And as well we partnered with Laredo's to make sure we got some tacos, beans, and rice."
Twenty-five students, from the University of Michigan Flint, Michigan State, and Eastern Michigan all gave their time this Labor Day to pay tribute to those who have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Levi Todd coordinated the volunteer effort.
"I want us to have unity and that was the whole point of this event is unity,” he said. “And a group of just so many bright individual leaders from all over just coming together, working together."
The essential workers we spoke with say they appreciate what's being done for them.
"It's nice to know that everyone cares and it's nice seeing people come together and come hang out and get some good food," one person said.
"The nurses, truck drivers like myself, food delivery people, to feel that you they recognize us it feels good," another said.
Zuccaro says 350 meals were handed out. He tells us he wanted to do more, but he is glad he could do something for people who have given so much.
"To know that you would be putting yourself at risk and your family at risk, we're grateful," Zuccaro said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.