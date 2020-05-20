Essexville City Manager Dan Hansford has updated residents concerned about flooding hitting their community. Below is a post he put on Facebook:
The Saginaw River is expected to crest on Friday May 22 as much as 6 feet above flood stage. This is the worst case scenario / prediction. This crest is higher than the 1986 level. If you experienced flooding in 1986 I suggest you take precautionary measures now. If you live within the flood plain of the Saginaw River be prepared for flooding of low areas and basements, caused by storm sewer back ups. Move your items from your basement to higher areas in your homes. The high river levels will cause backups of the storm sewers in the Woodside Avenue area and the area along the East side of town along the Hampton Township border. Please regard this notice as very serious!
It is recommended that if you live in this area, you purchase a floor drain plug as well as one for any basement laundry sink basin from any hardware store.
Please also note that the City of Essexville is very carefully monitoring the situation and that this information may change at any time. We will be diligent in providing the most up to date information.
