Firefighters in Essexville are working to raise money to bring a new training facility to the area.
On Monday, Feb. 4, Consumers Energy donated thousands of dollars to go towards the project.
Leaders are hoping the training building will benefit firefighters across the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Consumers Energy has donated $40,000 for a new fire training center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.