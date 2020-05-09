Last month, greenhouse owner Tyler Keit said he was on the verge of having to shut down due to the governor’s executive order.
Now that some of those restrictions have been lifted, he tells TV5 that he has been busier than ever.
“This weekend will be, by far, our best weekend sales wise,” said Keit.
Keit says on May 9 alone, he’s already seen over a hundred people come in and out of the greenhouse.
So far, he says the only issue he’s had are below average temperatures.
“This is the first year in eleven years, that I can remember, where I had to bring all of my inventory from outside to inside,” said Keit. “It was 27 or 20 degrees they were talking about so it’s hard to sleep at niht when you got a lot of money wrapped up outside.”
But despite the weather, Keit says the sales from this Mother’s Day weekend should keep him in business for the rest of the season.
He predicts that even more people will be coming out too.
“I think this is going to be a good year,” said Keit. “A lot of people are really into vegetable plants and we have a ton of them. So, that has already been selling even with the weather. But, I think people are cooped up at home and they want to get out in the yard, so we get some nice weather, I think people will be in here playing around in the mud yard and buy some plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.