The Superintendent of Essexville-Hampton Public Schools is leaving the district.

Muskegon Public Schools announced Wednesday on their Facebook page that Matthew Cortez was offered the position of superintendent of their school district.

Cortez spent 5 years as superintendent of Essexville-Hampton schools.

Muskegon Public Schools said Cortez will start the new position fall 2019.

