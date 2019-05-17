The Essexville Public Safety Department wants residents to be vigilant this weekend for fake $20 bills.
The department said there will be garage sales around the city this weekend and some shoppers may try to use the fake bills.
Anyone who may see these bills or suspect that a bill is fake should call (989) 892-2541.
