The Essexville Public Safety Department asked the public for their help supporting Coast Guard employees during the government shutdown and the department is happy to say its received a generous amount of donations.
The public safety department said it received $8,640 in donations since it put out the call last week.
“The Coast Guard expressed a sincere thank you to all for the assistance with donations and meals for the staff,” the safety department wrote in a Facebook post. “They stated you have no idea how much this means to all of them.”
About 30 members of the U.S. Coast Guard are stationed in Essexville.
Anyone who would like to make a donation can put the money on a gift card and drop it off at the Essexville Public Safety Department.
