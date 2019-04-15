An Essexville resident gives out hams to his neighbors for Easter as a random act of kindness.
Kevin Kent of Essexville said the idea to pass out hams for Easter came to him in a dream.
“Oh, this is super awesome, totally unexpected,” Michael Deem, neighbor, and recipient of one of the hams said.
Deem said that he didn’t know what he would be doing Sunday because he canceled plans with family. He said now he knows what he’ll be doing for Easter now.
Kent didn’t stop with the Deem household. He took about 12 hams down Plummer Street to serve more neighbors.
“Went to whatever neighbors were home on our block and gave them a ham and a pineapple, and a rose for the ladies,” Kent said.
Kent’s neighbor Heidi Lentz said he looks after his neighbors.
“Kevin did a nice thing going around and giving ham to all our neighbors,” Lentz said.
Kent said that after he had the dream to pass out hams he was unable to go back to sleep. He said he went shopping first thing in the morning.
Kent said what he gets out of helping others, especially during the holidays, is more than worth the price.
“I like doing it, it makes me feel good especially when I’m helping other people save money or have a nice meal or something like that, it’s nice, I like it,” Kent said.
Kent said he hopes his random act of kindness will wear off and inspire others to pay it forward.
