Earlier this month, voters said yes to recreational marijuana. But not all communities are on board with the idea and some are moving to say no.
“Essexville is a small, residential community. It would not benefit from having marijuana distribution businesses within the city of Essexville,” Essexville Mayor Scott Wittbrodt said.
Essexville’s City Council unanimously approved a measure earlier this month banning marijuana establishments inside the city limits.
It’s a decision Wittbrodt supports.
“I don’t believe that the council thought that it was something that we could benefit financially from in any kind of serious amount of dollars. And that it just wasn’t something that would be a congruent business with our community,” Wittbrodt said.
TV5 spoke with residents in the community to get their thoughts on the new ordinance.
“It’s basically up to the community what they want to do. But you know, I see it’s a good thing because people are getting healthy from it from their aches and pains. But if they want to ban it, ban it,” one resident said.
“For me it doesn’t matter either way. I don’t do that stuff,” another resident said.
“If it’s being allowed by the law then they should leave the merchants alone,” another resident said.
Other municipalities throughout the state have also adopted similar ordinances.
As for Wittbrodt, he said he is not worried about what other places are doing. He is just worried about the quality of life in the community he serves.
“I don’t believe there’s any further issue to be had about it in the city of Essexville. I just think that it will benefit the city as a whole going forward,” he said.
