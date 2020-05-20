The Essexville Public Safety Department is warning about some false information being circulated about flood conditions expected in Essexville.
They said the post cites a fictional public works employee.
The department says they are monitoring the situation closely and believe there may be some isolated flooding and a potential for wet basements from storm drain back-up in a few parts of the city.
They said residents that likely will be impacted have already been notified via hand delivered letters by public safety officers.
In the post, officers also said:
There are admittedly a lot of “unknowns.” None of those unknowns have ever included such dramatic and irrational trajectory as the misinformation being perpetuated on social media to include the claim that were about to see “the worst flood in 500 years” 🙄
When the instance arises that we have any verifiable information about dangerous flooding, the City of Essexville residents will be the first to know.
