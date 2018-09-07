Essexville woman hurt after crash with teen driver

Police are urging drivers to look both ways several times when crossing an intersection after a crash involving two vehicles in Tuscola County.
It happened about 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6 at the intersection of M-15 and Murphy Lake Road in Millington Township.
Investigators said a vehicle was westbound on Murphy Lake Road when the 17-year-old driver stopped at the intersection of M-15.
The Millington teen drove into the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Essexville woman that was heading southbound on M-15.
The teen driver was not hurt, police said.
The other driver was taken to Covenant Hospital by ambulance.
“It is so important when pulling out into an intersection that drivers look both ways several times. This is a habit we need to instill in our young drivers early on,” the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.
The crash remains under investigation. The names of those involved were not immediately released.
