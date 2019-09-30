The House Ethics Committee says it is reviewing allegations of wrongdoing against Michigan Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Bill Huizenga and Florida Rep. Ross Spano.
The committee did not reveal the nature of the complaints Monday, but the offices of the three lawmakers say they are related to campaign spending and not the members' official congressional duties.
Tlaib is a freshman Democrat from Detroit, while Huizenga, a Republican, is in his fifth term representing west-central Michigan.
Spano, a Republican, is a freshman from central Florida.
The ethics panel stresses that the review "does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee."
The panel says it will announce next steps in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.