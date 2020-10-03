The Bay County Sheriff's Office said evacuations are underway while crews are responding to a fire at the Mr. Chips facility in Pinconning.
Officials are evacuating residents on Kaiser Road from E. Almenda Beach to E. Newberg.
The sheriff's office said the effort is precautionary for now.
No word yet on what started the fire or of any injuries.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
