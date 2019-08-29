Earlier this year a Flint school marching band sent volunteers to an obstacle course race in exchange for a donation to their program.
But earlier this month, the company that puts on the race closed down, leaving that school without a much-needed donation.
“It’s very disappointing and disheartening that a major company would do that to kids,” said Faith Johnson, the president of the band boosters at Carmen-Ainsworth High School in Flint.
The first lesson they've learned this school year is that their hard work volunteering at the Warrior Dash back in July, will not pay off.
Johnson said they made an agreement with Warrior Dash coordinator Red Frog Events. In exchange for 32 volunteers to work the Genesee County event for seven hours, the marching band would get a donation of $1,000.
Band members showed up and did their job, but they never got their money.
“They closed operations and did not send our donation,” Johnson said.
It's been over a month now and they not only never got a check but also no explanation as to why.
“Now when we try to contact there’s no response, no answer, the phones don’t work,” Johnson said.
At first, the band was left without that $1,000 they were counting on for essentials like uniforms and flags.
But a GoFundMe was made, and they ended up raising even more.
“It originally had a goal of $1,000 but in less than 6 hours, we reached that goal,” Johnson said
Regardless of the money, Johnson has an issue with the ethics of what this company did.
“We're thinking it’s a lost cause at this point,” she said
Johnson has a message for Warrior Dash’s parent company, Red Frog Events:
“It’s not right for you to say you’re going do something and get into an arrangement with someone and then not follow through.”
