It was a day of relaxation for people affected by the flood after the Edenville and Sanford Dams broke.
“That what this is all about” said Bill Harman, an organizer of the event. “A way to get away from the craziness of the flood.”
Across many different locations in Midland was a mental health day for flood survivors filled with music, food trucks and even grief counselors.
“It’s not going to fix everything, I know that,” said Harman. “It’s going to give people a beginning of trying to deal with the stress.”
Village of Sanford President Dolores Porte says now cleanup has mostly subsided and residents are feeling the emotional toll.
“Emotionally, I think we are all starting to feel all the losses at a much greater and deeper level,” said Dolores Porte, the Village of Sanford president.
Harman, who wasn’t affected by the flooding but offered all of his help the past few months, agrees with Porte.
He has seen the pain first-hand with people he’s helped.
“She sits in her backyard every afternoon and she cries because she looks at her house, what’s left of it, she has no idea what she’s going to do,” said Harman.
Grief Recovery Specialist Bridget Elkins recognizes residents in most flooding scenarios share one emotion.
“A lot of them are experiencing fear because of the rains coming, there’s a lot of fear involved,” said Elkins.
For a day dedicated to flood survivors in order to help them forget, even for just a little, Porte says it’s appreciated.
“It’s really inspiring to know people haven’t forgotten about us and they’re still pulling for us,” said Porte.
