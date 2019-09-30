Nearly $88,000 has been raised to provide college scholarships for young people in Michigan's foster care system.
The state Treasury department says about 300 people attended the annual Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund Benefit Dinner last week in Detroit.
The dinner is organized by the Michigan Education Trust and the state Health and Human Services department. The Michigan Education Trust is the Treasury department's prepaid college tuition program.
About 13,500 youth are in the state's foster care system run by Health and Human Services. More than 540 are eligible to receive the scholarships.
Chief Deputy Director for Administration Elizabeth Hertel says foster youth often lack the family support that others take for granted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.