Events across Mid-Michigan honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shakes his fist during a speech in Selma, Ala., Feb. 12, 1965. King was engaged in a battle with Sheriff Jim Clark over voting rights and voter registration in Selma. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Events are scheduled across Michigan to honor the work and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and recognize the federal holiday named after the civil rights leader.

Eastern Michigan University has kicked off a week-long series of events at its Ypsilanti campus, including the MLK Gospel Fest on Saturday.

On Monday, Terrence Roberts, one of nine black students who helped desegregate Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, will give a speech.

Southfield will hold its 35th annual Southfield MLK Peace Walk Celebration on Monday.

Members of the AmeriCorps Urban Safety Program at Wayne State University will board up 10 vacant houses Monday near a Detroit school.

