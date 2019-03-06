A Mid-Michigan patrol vehicle was hit by another driver, but investigators said everyone is okay.
It happened last night as a Thomas Township officer was policing an accident on Gratiot Road.
The public safety department said the officer was not in the vehicle at the time, and no one was hurt.
Officials said incidents like this are the reason drivers need to move over one lane, and slow down to 10 mph below the speed limit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.