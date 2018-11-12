After a short outage, Facebook is back up.

Downdetectors said issues started being reported with the social media giant at 12:52 p.m. EST.

Most reported a total blackout on the platform.

While the issue seemed to impact the eastern half of the United States more severely, outages were being reported country-wide, and in South America and Europe.

Users got back online at about 1:30 p.m.

Click here to see the outage map.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.