After a short outage, Facebook is back up.
Downdetectors said issues started being reported with the social media giant at 12:52 p.m. EST.
Most reported a total blackout on the platform.
While the issue seemed to impact the eastern half of the United States more severely, outages were being reported country-wide, and in South America and Europe.
Users got back online at about 1:30 p.m.
