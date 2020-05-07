The Detroit Lions will begin the 2020 season at Ford Field against the Chicago Bears.
The game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, September 13.
That’s just over 4 months away. Because no one knows what effect the coronavirus will have on our lives then, the Lions say that game could be played in an empty stadium.
“Obviously, No. one, we want to be safe, right?” said General Manager Bob Quinn. “I think that’s what everybody wants. I think we’re in different times. No. two, it would be vastly different. It would be very, very unusual. I can’t really put into words how different it would be. It’s something that we would probably have to talk at length with our players about how to handle it, how to handle without the atmosphere and the energy level. You’re going to have to bring that energy yourself.”
The idea of playing games in empty stadiums is one way many people believe leagues will have to operate in order to get games going sooner rather than later.
During a recent phone interview on ESPN’s Get Up, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said it’s a possibility.
“We’re going to do the things we need to do to make sure we’re operating safely, and that includes our fans,” Goodell said. “Everything’s on the table. We’ve got to be smart. We want to try to do what we can to continue playing football but doing it correctly and safely.”
The lions annual Thanksgiving Day game will be against the Houston Texans.
Detroit will finish the season at home against the Minnesota Vikings.
