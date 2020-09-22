One in five renters are living under a roof they might lose for non-payment.
Financial assistance is available for tenants and landlords, and the deadline to apply is around the corner.
“70 percent of renter households are what is called severely cost-burdened, meaning that they pay more than 50 percent of their income towards rent. That is not financially sustainable,” said Jim Schaafsma, with the Michigan Poverty Law program.
On Tuesday, Sept. 22 a virtual town hall was held for both tenants and landlords. The town hall focused on the 400,000 Michigan households that are at risk for eviction.
“If we have to enter another lockdown, that number could double,” said Ryan Bates, with Michigan United.
Rental assistance is available for Michiganders through the Eviction Diversion Program which is funded by the CARES Act.
Lindsey Katerberg recently lost both of her jobs but with help from the diversion program, she can stay in her apartment.
“I was really fortunate in that. I had some savings and I also had applied for some grants at the start of all this which I was able to secure, and that was the only reason I was able to stay afloat,” Katerberg said.
As tenants face eviction, landlords like Marlene Smith loses revenue for expenses including mortgages.
“I am waving all late fees, I’m accepting you know, payments. Butt hey are struggling, and I am struggling because you cannot pay your bills if you do not have money,” Smith said.
$40 million in federal rent subsidies is available right now for certain low-income households with any amount of unpaid rent. Officials said the money must be spent by the end of the year.
“So what the program requires is the participation of a landlord and an application from both the landlord and the tenant. And the landlord must agree to a 10 percent rent concession,” Schaafsma said.
The money available will only help a small percentage of those in need.
If you need assistance from the Eviction Diversion Program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.