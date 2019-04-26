The Michigan attorney general's office has asked a judge not to release a decision in a major criminal case tied to the Flint water crisis after discovering a new "trove of documents" from state agencies.
Prosecutors want a six-month freeze in the case of Nick Lyon, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area. Judge Joseph Farah tells The Associated Press that he'll hold a hearing on that request on May 3.
Lyon was director of the Michigan health department under Gov. Rick Snyder. He's been ordered to trial, but Farah is considering an appeal of that ruling. The judge planned to release a decision no later than May 17.
Prosecutors say 23 boxes of evidence related to Flint water were found in the basement of a state building.
